Richard Glossip seeks bond after nearly 30 years on death row

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Richard Glossip will appear in court this morning before a new judge as he continues fighting to prove his innocence for a crime he's accused of committing almost 30 years ago.

Glossip filed a motion two days before Christmas asking the court to set him free on bond. He had been on death row for almost 30 years and was nearly executed nine times for the murder for hire of hotel owner Barry Van Treese, eating his last meal three times.

An independent investigation raised serious concerns about Glossip's conviction, leading to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning his conviction earlier this year, saying he didn't get a fair trial.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond agrees with the Supreme Court's decision but maintains his belief in Glossip's guilt.

"I do not believe that Richard Glossip is innocent, I believe him to be guilty but I believe him for not be given a fair trial," Drummond said.

The state is now working to re-try Glossip. Earlier this month, Oklahoma County assigned and reassigned several judges to his case in just a two-day period.

If Richard Glossip is awarded bond, this will be the first time he will be outside prison walls in nearly three decades. The status hearing is scheduled for 11:30 this morning.

