Tulsa pub in top ten for 'America's Best Soccer Bar' online contest

TULSA, Okla. — The national soccer supporter community is taking notice of a Tulsa staple for fans to gather at.

Empire Bar has cracked the top ten in Peacock sports show and podcast Men in Blazers' "America's Best Soccer Bar" online contest, and now needs Green Country's help in winning it all.

The pub on South Peoria in the Cherry Street District represents the smallest metro area of the other finalists on the list.

Matthew Selsor comes to Empire Bar whenever English giants Manchester United play a big game or for FIFA World Cup watch parties.

"There's nothing else like it when the collective group yells, and the goal goes in (like) a World Cup match," Selsor said. "I can't describe the feeling, you know?"

Crayton Long likes to come in for a drink after playing with his adult soccer league team, which the bar sponsors.

"(The business) provides the jerseys for us, and of course, it'll say Empire on it and all the other sponsors that provide for us," Long said. "It's a very big help."

The reputation of Empire Bar has reached across the country, and even the world, longtime manager Larissa Darnaby told 2 News on Dec. 28.

2 News Oklahoma

"We have a lot of scarves people have brought from their countries and things like that, which is really cool because we do have a ton of expats in Tulsa," Darnaby said. "I've met so many amazing people from all over the world. But...our backbone truly is the local community."

That makes it no surprise for regulars to see the Tulsa bar crack the top ten of the national competition.

"It feels really good to be recognized for this," Darnaby said.

Voting is open now through early January at this link.

"I've been to other soccer bars in the country, down in Dallas and Chicago," Selsor said. "(Empire) holds its own for sure."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

