TULSA, Okla. — The city partnered with Be Heard Movement to implement a new shuttle program that takes people from downtown straight to the Be Heard facility in north Tulsa, so more people have access to free services.

These include showers, laundry, haircuts, food, water, counseling, and even a clothes closet.

2 News has done stories on how Be Heard impacts the community before:

Local News 'Tulsa people love Tulsa': City flag tattoos raising money for homeless Isabel Flores

“We started a new relationship with them a few weeks ago, getting folks who needed services out of downtown and over here to get the things they needed," said Mayor Monroe Nichols.

Nichols was a strong advocate for the new shuttle partnership with Be Heard, and said he’s proud to be one step closer to reaching one of his biggest goals as mayor.

WATCH: City partners with Be Heard Movement to help more people receive free services

City partners with Be Heard Movement to help more people receive free services

“What you're starting to see is these pieces to the puzzle getting to put into place," he said. "You can now start to see this pathway that we're on to get to functional zero by 2030."

Collin Jones has been receiving help from Be Heard for several months now since he moved from California.

He said he’s currently living out of his car, but Be Heard makes it easier for him to live his life to the fullest.

He said that by providing clean clothes and showers, Be Heard helps him feel good inside and out.

“It makes me feel more whole," he said. "It allows for me to be able to feel confident that I'm going to go into a job opportunity or job fair and I have clean clothes and I myself am clean, as well as new clothes that fit me and look presentable.”

He said he isn't the only one.

“A lot of people have like, a new light to them," he said. "They're feeling much better about themselves. They're feeling much better about their opportunities that they have coming down the pipe, as well as myself.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

