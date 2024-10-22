'Tulsa people love Tulsa': City flag tattoos raising money for homeless

TULSA, Okla. — Two local businesses are teaming up to help Tulsa's homeless populations in a unique — and permanent — way.

Jason Hart owns Unidos Pharmacy on Garnett, which specializes in bilingual care to allow as many individuals as possible to receive the attention they need.

He heard about the running "Tulsa Tattoo" joke on Stephen Hester's podcast and decided to help make it happen.

Hester has also gotten his Tulsa flag tattoo.

“It seemed like kind of the thing that people talk about and joke about but don’t actually go do," said Hart. "So I thought this would be a really cool thing to grab some attention and show some support for our city and, hopefully, do it for a good cause.”

He has already gotten his tattoo and hopes others do the same.

Now, it goes even deeper than just Tulsa pride.

Jason Hart got in touch with Anchor & Rose Tattoo Co. on East 11th Street.

The shop was willing to help design a Tulsa flag tattoo, all for a good cause.

Marceau Hicks, a tattoo artist at Anchor and Rose, is happy that he can use his love of tattoos and tattooing to help the community.

"Tulsa people love Tulsa," he said.

“What we’re doing is $100 Tulsa flags," he said. "We’re giving half of the money to the Be Heard Movement.”

The Be Heard Movement provides homeless people with free resources, such as showers, haircuts, and clean loads of laundry.

We have told you about homelessness in the city before:

Homelessness in Tulsa higher than ever, Tulsa Day Center leaders say

Abryeon Cole, the outreach manager for the Be Heard Movement, is extremely grateful to everyone who has participated in this fundraiser.

“It goes a long way. It’s not just the supplies either," said Cole.

“These people are human as well," he said. "If everyone goes by just not seeing them, then it will never change. The problem will just continue to get worse.”

There isn't a set deadline as to when the fundraiser will end, but anyone 18 years or older is invited to get their very own Tulsa Flag tattoo for a good cause.

