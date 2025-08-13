Google announces new data center in Stillwater, expansion in Pryor

PRYOR, Okla. — A Google data center is coming to Stillwater, and the Pryor data center is getting upgrades after an announcement from the company on Aug. 13.

Google said it's investing an additional $9 billion over the next two years. The funds will go towards cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure and expanding workforce development.

Local News Google to invest $75 million more in Oklahoma Brady Halbleib

Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said he's excited for the addition to his city.

“This significant investment is a game-changer for Stillwater, bringing high-quality jobs, new opportunities for residents, and economic benefits for the entire region,” said Joyce. “We are excited to welcome Google and grateful for their commitment to our city, not only through their data center investment, but also as a member of our community.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

