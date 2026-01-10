RESTORED: Memorial bench on Katy Trail restored by River Parks

TULSA, Okla. — River Parks Authority crews recently reinstalled a bench, memorializing one of Tulsa’s worst traffic accidents ever.

“Lot of history,” at the site, John Litterell said, “From the trainwreck, we lost seven members of our family. The adversity, the hurt, the pain, that they went through.”

Litterell says he was in the car, Feb. 6, 1949, when a train slammed into it, killing seven of his family members. Litterell was just three at the time. Witnesses said he was thrown into a nearby creek, in freezing cold water.

“People need peace. We need peace in America,” Litterell said.

There was no peace on Feb 6, 1949. 76 years later, peace was again in short supply. Vandals forced River Parks employees to remove the original bench, leaving Litterell miffed. He called 2 News in March of 2025; hoping to see the bench restored.

WHEN THE BENCH WAS GONE >>> 2 News listened to Litterell

He finally got his wish.

“Really the thought here was, let’s create a project that’s gonna be long-lasting, and of significance, with really, the incident that occurred there, and so I think we kind of hit the nail in the head with that regard,” RPA executive director Jeff Edwards said.

The bench, though, is no longer a bench. It is three chairs, bolted to a new slab of concrete, with a new trash can. A plaque, installed to the middle chair, memorializes the seven people killed in the accident.

“I pray for the people that come by here daily,” Litterell said, “The trail walkers, joggers, bikers, cyclists, when they come by here, they can stop, sit down, and have a little peace.”

The anniversary of the wreck falls on a Friday, so the family plans to dedicate the new benches on Feb. 7, which is a Saturday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

