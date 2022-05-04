Watch
Google to announce Oklahoma data center investment

Posted at 9:43 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 10:43:53-04

PRYOR, Okla. — Google officials are announcing another investment into their data center in Mayes County on Wednesday.

Google opened its Oklahoma data center in 2011. Over time, the investment in the data center totals up to $3.2 billion.

This isn't the first time Google has invested in the data center. Officials announced a $600 million investment back in 2019.

Three years later, another investment is being made to help "contribute to Oklahoma's economy," according to a press release.

State and local officials are attending the announcement. Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to make a statement about the investment.

This investment announcement comes after Gov. Stitt signed a bill last week that would authorize millions in state subsidies to lure an unidentified major manufacturer to the state.

The announcement is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. at Google's data center.

