Rising country music star credits her Oklahoma roots for career

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso's Gracee Shriver is a rising country music star who says she owes it all to her Oklahoma roots.

"I love my family, I love friends, and I love Jesus," says Gracee Shriver.

Shriver got her start thanks to two twists of fate. The first happened at just nine years old when she won a guitar at Claremore's Bluegrass and Chili Festival.

Shriver recalls, "They happened to draw my name. It was a complete God thing. So that's how I got my start in music. The very next year, I went back because I needed a plug-in guitar, because I had really fallen in love with playing, and they drew my name for the one that plugged in too!"

She has stopped playing since. The Owasso grad now lives in Nashville, attends Belmont University, and continues to create music.

"Songwriting is one of my favorite parts," says Shriver.

In fact, the first song she wrote in the music city, Broken Record, was a hit.

"I decided to do a video, my first legit video, and then CMT picked it up. I got put on several radio stations, which was a big blessing as well," says Shriver.

She says her time on Season 17 of NBC's The Voice was a blessing too. And she recently joined Blake Shelton's Spring Blake Tour.

"He's great. I've had a lot of opportunities through him," says Shriver.

Shriver has had quite a few brushes with celebrities this year, including an invite to the Country Music Awards.

"Getting to be there and see the authentic reactions of every one winning, what my dream is someday…. is super cool!" says Shriver.

Shriver has the perfect dress for her dream day on stage. Her prom was canceled during the pandemic, but she still has a dress. She plans to wear that dress the first time she accepts an award or performs at an awards show on stage. In May, Shriver will be taking the stage at Cain's Ballroom for the Oklahoma Women in Song Project. It's a fundraiser for women in country music.

"I got a call and was asked to be a representative for that, which was an honor because amazing women have come from Oklahoma: Carrie, Reba, all of them," says Shriver.

It's a list Shriver is hoping to join as her latest single drops.

"It's a fun summer jam. It's called When He's Around. It's a fun, roll your windows down kind of song."

You can't help but root for this hometown girl, whose sparkle and shine match that of a star.

"My hope for the future is that my music gets out to more people and can keep making a difference and making some little girls want to sing into their hairbrush!" says Shriver.

Shiver's new single comes out Friday on all streaming platforms. She also tells 2 News Oklahoma's Julie Chin that she's been talking with labels and has a few other projects in the works.

