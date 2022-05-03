Watch
Bob Dylan Center opening planned for May 10

Jeff Robbins/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1974, file photo, musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles.
Posted at 3:33 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 16:45:40-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Bob Dylan Center is opening in Tulsa on May 10th.

The long awaited center is going to house the archives and cultural treasures created and owned by Dylan over seven decades. Officials announced plans for the center in 2016 when the George Kaiser Foundation helped bring his secret archives to Tulsa. At the time Dylan said he picked Tulsa due to the proximity to the Woody Guthrie Center. Guthrie, a folk and cultural icon, was a mentor and great influence on Dylan. Dylan befriended Guthrie in his final days after moving to New York City to pursue his music career.

Guthrie, an Okemah native, wrote hundreds of songs including "This Land is Your Land." His archives are housed in the Woody Guthrie Center in downtown Tulsa. Dylan, also from the midwest, also told Vanity Fair he "likes the casual hum of the midwest."

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Bob Dylan Center

The ribbon cutting for the center is scheduled for May 10th. The center is located at 116 E. Reconcilliation Way. Celebrations include concerts from Patti Smith and Elvis Costello.

