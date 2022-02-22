Elvis Costello & The Imposters to play at Cain's for Bob Dylan Center opening

TULSA, Okla. — Elvis Costello & The Imposters will perform at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa as a part of the grand opening for the Bob Dylan Center.
The performance is scheduled for May 7.
All ages can attend but all attendees have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR or antigen test result within 72 hours of attending.
Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. at the Cain’s box office, online or by phone at 800-514-3849.
Trending Stories:
- What is the steam stack closing lanes in downtown Tulsa?
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- South Tulsa neighborhood concerned about 5G cell phone tower installations
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Mondo's reopens for business in new location
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter