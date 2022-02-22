Elvis Costello & The Imposters to play at Cain's for Bob Dylan Center opening

TULSA, Okla. — Elvis Costello & The Imposters will perform at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa as a part of the grand opening for the Bob Dylan Center.

The performance is scheduled for May 7.

All ages can attend but all attendees have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR or antigen test result within 72 hours of attending.

Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. at the Cain’s box office, online or by phone at 800-514-3849.

