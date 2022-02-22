Watch
Elvis Costello & The Imposters to play at Cain's for Bob Dylan Center opening

Matt Licari/Matt Licari/Invision/AP
FILE - Elvis Costello poses for a portrait at The Redbury New York hotel in New York on Sept. 17, 2018. Costello's new album, the coronavirus-era disc "The Boy Named If" was made in solitary style — four musicians, five if you count a backup singer on one song — all worked from their own homes. He says that conjures the image of a laid-back sound, but the new disc is an up-tempo, guitar-based selection of crankin' rock songs. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP, File)
Elvis Costello
Posted at 2:58 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 15:58:36-05

TULSA, Okla. — Elvis Costello & The Imposters will perform at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa as a part of the grand opening for the Bob Dylan Center.

The performance is scheduled for May 7.

All ages can attend but all attendees have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR or antigen test result within 72 hours of attending.

Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. at the Cain’s box office, online or by phone at 800-514-3849.

