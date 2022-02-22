South Tulsa neighborhood concerned about 5G cell phone tower installations

TULSA, Okla. — Residents of a south Tulsa neighborhood are sharing concerns about 5G cell phone towers recently installed.

Residents of the Walnut Creek Neighborhood said a few 5G cell phone towers were put in the neighborhood near 81st and Harvard about three weeks ago.

They say the poles showed up in front of yards, but neighbors were not told they were being put in.

In a statement, the city of Tulsa said:

"The City of Tulsa’s permitting approach to 5G (small cell) poles is based on specific requirements in federal and state law, rather than opinions on individual pole placements in certain areas. State and federal laws are very deferential to the communications companies and limit the extent that municipalities can regulate the placement of wireless communications facilities. The City of Tulsa is working to ensure the placement and permitting of the pole at 81st & S. Evanston is compliant with federal, state and local requirements.



As a reference, the limitations the City has on small cell locations and permitting are mandated by State law in Title 11 of the Oklahoma Statutes, Sections 36-501 through 36-512. The City has a Small Wireless Communications Facilities ordinance (Title 11, Tulsa Revised Ordinances, Chapter 16) that mirrors state law." City of Tulsa

Some neighbors worry about what these poles in their yard will do to property values. They said realtors in who live in the neighborhood said they could go down.

“They’ve all assured us that that has damaged our property values," said Dr. Shelli Landon, a concerned Walnut Creek resident. "First of all, it’s ugly as all sit and get out. It’s a terrible eyesore.”

Neighbors also worry the 5G towers could cause negative health effects.

However, the American Cancer Society website said:

“At this time, there’s no strong evidence that exposure to RF waves from cell phone towers causes any noticeable health effects.” American Cancer Society

Residents sent cease and desist letters to the companies they believe are involved in putting the towers in. If they do not hear a response, they said they’ll take further legal action.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --