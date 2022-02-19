Green Country business dealing with staffing issues

TULSA, Okla — Throughout the pandemic business have struggled with supply issues and staffing shortages, and those struggles still remain.

Arnold's Old Fashioned Hamburgers has employees balancing two jobs a shift just to keep serving their customers.

They currently have twenty-five employees, which is down from thirty-four in the summer of 2021.

Owner Frank Arnold put out a social media post to his more than twelve hundred followers explaining that they are battling a lack of workers and asking to spread the word that they are in need of employees.

“We got two applications And so it’s challenging. It’s just challenging times and every restaurant, every type of business I know of, I know a lot of different business owners that’s not in the food business, they’re having the same challenges just getting people to come in and fill out applications", Arnold said.

Due to the lack of workers, Arnold said not only are his workers affected but subsequently the service to customers is affected too.

He opened Arnold's Old Fashion Hamburgers thirty-six years ago.

Arnold told 2 News he is dedicated to doing whatever he can to get more applicants and keeping his business going.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --