Bell's Amusement Park plans slow down as owners debate use for Broken Arrow land

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow says the development of a potential amusement park on 102 acres of land is "slowing down."

City Manager Michael Spurgeon said Wednesday at a city council meeting that the plan for Bell's Amusement Park to come together off Kenosha east of the Creek Turnpike could still be in flux.

Spurgeon said Broken Arrow Investments, LLC, owned by Santa Cruz Seaside Company, hasn't made a decision on how they plan to use the property when they officially take over the title of the land at the end of February.

Santa Cruz Seaside Company President Karl Rice told the city they are slowing down their process in order to conduct a "market analysis" of Broken Arrow to determine the best use for the land.

Spurgeon told councilors that the company confirmed it is not close to submitting an application for any type of development on the property.

“They do plan to develop, but they want to look at all the options before they make a final determination,” Spurgeon said.

The options for the land that Rice mentioned during the meeting included mixed-use, retail, commercial, and an amusement park.

No timeline was provided by the company.

The change in pace comes after months of complaints from residents concerned about living near an amusement park.

