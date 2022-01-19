Broken Arrow residents voice concerns about Bell's location in city council meeting

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Some Broken Arrow residents are concerned about the proposed new location for Bell’s Amusement Park and took their case to the Broken Arrow City Council on Tuesday night.

Residents showed up to present a petition to the council saying if the amusement park is built that it will impact wildlife, lead to higher crime rates and lower property values. The park is slated to be built along Kenosha near the Creek Turnpike.

Many residents said they chose to live in that area of Broken Arrow because it is quieter and safer than other areas.

“We the undersign implore you, each of you, to do what is right, what is just for thousands of families that would be affected by your decision to move forward with this plan nightmare. It’s the wrong location, it’s the wrong development for our neighborhoods.”

Another man spoke to the council during the public comment section over his concerns the park will be 1,000 feet from his property line. Others talked about the increased traffic and the damage that could cause to what they say are already fragile roads.

“The amusement park will only compound and exacerbate an already busy stretch of road.”

No decisions were made because the item was not on the council agenda but councilors told residents that they understand their concerns. Council members said they also have questions that they will be looking into but are in the early stages of making any decisions.

