COVID-19 depleting OKC hospitals, Tulsa hospitals not far behind

TULSA, Okla. — Some Oklahoma hospitals are depleted as healthcare workers continue to deal with an overflow of COVID-19 patients. In a joint news conference Tuesday, four of the major hospital systems in Oklahoma City say they have no ICU beds left.

Leaders at Oklahoma City hospitals say their emergency departments are full and healthcare workers are exhausted. They say omicron cases are rising at a rate that’s faster than any other variant. In Tulsa, numbers are climbing in a similar fashion.

2 News reached out to all of the Tulsa area hospitals Tuesday for their latest COVID patient data. Hillcrest Medical Center says their ICU is at 99% capacity. They currently have 148 COVID inpatients at all of their sites. They say that is their highest number of inpatients since March 2020.

OSU Medical Center is currently treating 36 COVID patients. They say their ICU is at full capacity.

Saint Francis Health System is treating 333 patients for COVID at all of its facilities. They also say people are testing positive at double the rate compared to this time last year.

“We’re at a place we haven’t been at in terms of the number of infected individuals inside our hospitals. A lot more people have been exposed to this variant and obviously, a lot more folks are infected,” Dr. Cliff Robertson said.

2 News reached out to Ascension Saint John. Administrators said they were unable to provide us with current hospital numbers.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --