Police looking for shooter after man killed in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a suspected shooter after a man's death on Monday afternoon.

Tulsa police say someone shot a man several times near 61st Street and Peoria around 4 p.m.

Police say the shooter is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting is under investigation as a homicide.

