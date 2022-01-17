Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police looking for shooter after man killed in south Tulsa

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 19:25:12-05

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a suspected shooter after a man's death on Monday afternoon.

Tulsa police say someone shot a man several times near 61st Street and Peoria around 4 p.m.

Police say the shooter is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting is under investigation as a homicide.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7