Bobby O's Slices restaurant closing due to pandemic struggles

TULSA, Okla — The saga of pandemic struggles continues as another restaurant announces they are closing due to multiple hardships.

With a dream to change career paths, Bobby Oertel got out of the design industry and decided to open a pizza restaurant along Route 66.

He opened Bobby O's Slices and Pies in 2018.

Bobby said through the last year-and-a-half of the pandemic he was presented with challenge after challenge.

From breaking into the restaurant industry, road construction in front of his business, labor struggles, and then the shutdown from COVID-19.

“Certainly it's been sad but this past week I have probably had a better spirit than I've had in a long time. Just with the relief that i know there’s a bit of light at the end of the tunnel", Oertel said.

Last week they started implementing their exit strategy in slow closure process.

For now he has reduced the days and hours of operation, and they down to two employees and himself.

His goal is to keep Bobby O's Slices and Pies open until Valentine's Day.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --