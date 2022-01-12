Watch
26 people charged in large multi-state retail theft ring

Suspects accused of selling stolen items online
Some of the mugshots of those charged in a large retail theft ring.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jan 12, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Up to 26 people have been arrested and charged for operating a large retail theft ring across multiple states on Monday.

Tulsa County District court documents say multiple people would go into stores, such as Walgreens, Sam's Club, and CVS to steal over-the-counter medications.

The documents state that Linda Ann Gann, also known as Linda Ann Bean, was a key player in the operation.

The theft ring wasn't limited to Tulsa and across Oklahoma, the suspects also stole from stores in Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri.

They would use the stolen medications to sell for money and other drugs on eBay. Records show they made as much as $1.4 million beginning in 2017.

