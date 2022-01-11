Where can you find a COVID-19 test in the Tulsa metro area?

TULSA, Okla. — COVID-19 tests are getting more difficult to get as the omicron variant spreads rapidly throughout the country, including Oklahoma.
At-home tests sold by retailers are in and out of stock at retailers, but other tests can still be administered by appointments made at a variety of locations in the Tulsa metro area:
- Access Medical Care
- Any Lab Test Now
- Arc Diagnostics
- Ascension St. John
- Axis HealthCare System
- Cedar Creek Laboratories
- Community Health Connection
- CVS
- Curative
- Med Express
- NOHS Medical Clinic
- Tulsa Health Department
- Walgreens
- Warren Clinic Urgent Care - Elm
