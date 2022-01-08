Green Country elderly couple dies of COVID-19 minutes apart

THE FAMILY OF A GREEN COUNTRY COUPLE IS SPEAKING OUT AFTER LOSING THEIR PARENTS LESS THAN ONE HOUR APART. — The family of a Green Country couple is speaking out after losing their parents less than one hour apart.

Sandy and her brother Greg Conover told 2 News that their parents were inseparable.

Harold was a proud Air Force veteran and Josephina was a housewife who also taught Spanish.

The couple met in Spain and eventually moved to Green Country.

They were married for sixty-three years and their children say they stuck together through thick and thin.

The end of 2021 brought the family heartache and grief.

In August, Harold and Josephina were both hospitalized with COVID-19.

Josephina was placed into the Intensive Care Unit at Saint Francis, then Harold was admitted a few days later.

The family requested a compassionate care withdraw for the couple.

The nurses at Saint Francis put Harold and Josephina in the same room so they could spend their last few days side-by-side.

Family members told 2 News, "from the beginning to, the middle and the end. I don’t think either one of them could have gone through life without the other. I really don’t. I think the way the end happened, is exactly how they wanted it".

Harold and Josephina passed away at Saint Francis within fourty-three minutes of each other.

Still holding hands after all those decades filled with love for each other, till their last breath.

