Drivers concerned with construction on Eufaula highway

EUFAULA, Okla. — Drivers are concerned with what they call a dangerous stretch of road.

Resurfacing work on Highway 69 near State Highway 9 has been going on since November 2020, but recently crews started working on the northbound lanes of the highway.

Drivers say in that time they’ve seen several wrecks and getting on the highway is more difficult.

“It causes a lot of confusion,” said Vickie Perkins who works at a gas station nearby.

District 15 State Representative Dr. Randy Randleman says he’s gotten calls and messages from concerned drivers.

“It's a road I probably travel twice a day,” said Dr. Randleman. “When you pull out there, there’s not much time at all that you’ve got to decide whether I move out there or whether I get out of the way,” he said.

Drivers are concerned about merging onto Highway 69.

They say it’s hard to see oncoming traffic and they don’t have much time to get onto the highway.

“It’s just a pain. It really is a pain,” said Perkins.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says they’re aware of the issues and have talked with the contractor about traffic control.

ODOT added stop signs for drivers in the area, and the agency is talking about lowering the speed limit.

ODOT says they’re working to make sure it’s a safe interchange for the thousands of drivers who use it every day.

The resurfacing project should wrap up in early summer 2022.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --