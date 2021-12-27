Teen killed from overnight shooting, Tulsa police investigating

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene investigating an overnight shooting that left a young teen victim dead in south Tulsa Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting took place near 61st and Peoria at Savanna Landing Apartments around 4:15 a.m. Witnesses say they heard up to 14 shots were fired. The victim is believed to be a 12 or 13-year-old boy.

This marks the second shooting involving a teen victim in Tulsa in under a week.

READ MORE: Teen dead after shooting in west Tulsa apartment

Currently, it is unknown what happened in the moments that led up to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, please contact Tulsa police at 918-596-9222 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing situation. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

