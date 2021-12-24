Small Tulsa business expands to Broken Arrow adding a hundred jobs

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A small Tulsa business is expanding and adding more jobs in the community.

Broken Arrow is about to see 100 new jobs open at a 40 acre facility which will be the new headquarters for Automotive Industries.

“We’re a baby company that’s trying to really take a big step,” said Kyle Al-Rifai, CEO of Automotive Industries.

Automotive Industries is a one stop shop for anything from body work to mechanical repairs and beyond for fleet vehicles.

CEO Kyle Al-Rifai started the company in 2017.

Now they are growing exponentially and it’s all happening in Broken Arrow.

“We are at 31 [employees] right now. That’s body techs, mechanic techs and personnel," Al-Rifai said. "We are hoping to expand to 100 plus in the next 12 months.”

The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation says bringing that many jobs will have a big impact.

“Based on the average wage that they'll pay, which is higher than our normal average wage, when you multiple that out its going to have right at a $6 million impact when you look at the other industries it will address and the other auxiliary jobs that will be created," said Darla Heller with the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation.

Automotive Industries sees this new facility as a way to attract not only employees from out of state to Broken Arrow but also business.

“What we see coming is a lot of tri-state and quad-state business. So for the surrounding states bringing a lot of cars in to Oklahoma for repair and being a hub," Al-Rifai said. "Being on three highways is what really attracted us to this location."

Filling positions right now has been tough for many companies due to the pandemic, but they had a plan.

“Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation has been working with them even before they bought the building when they had the plans for this facility to connect them with Tulsa tech and other education providers to identify that talent," Heller said.

Before Automotive Industries can fully move in, they are working to renovate the building to cater to their needs. They hope to launch in this building on their 5 year anniversary in March.

