Police searching for suspect in shooting at Parkview Terrace Apartments

Police are looking for the suspect that shot at a male at the 500 Block of S. Santa Fe Avenue.

Police said at around 6:00 p.m., they got a call about a large disturbance at the Parkview Terrace Apartments. When officers arrived, they found a male had been shot. At this time, police are still investigating if there was exchange of fire between the victim and the suspect.

Investigators said at one point, officers fired pepper balls at a room where they believed the suspect was hiding, but later found he was not there.

As for the victim, police said the lives in the apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital and police are not releasing his condition at this time.

Officers said there are multiple witnesses.

They said several people are talking to detectives.

“We have a person of interest identified, and we’re not ready just yet to release any sort of information about him,” Sgt. J.W. Sherrill with Tulsa Police Department said.

Sgt. Sherrill said the investigation is still ongoing. He said at this moment, no arrests have been made.

