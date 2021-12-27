Watch
Allergy Alert: Cedar pollen sweeps over Oklahoma

Posted at 3:42 PM, Dec 27, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Cedar pollen swept over Oklahoma on Monday, prompting an "Allergy Alert" from the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

The clinic says severe symptoms could be expected for those who are especially sensitive to pollen.

"The more seriously allergic people should be advised to stay indoors as much as possible," the clinic wrote in a tweet on Monday.

