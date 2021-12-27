Allergy Alert: Cedar pollen sweeps over Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Cedar pollen swept over Oklahoma on Monday, prompting an "Allergy Alert" from the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

The clinic says severe symptoms could be expected for those who are especially sensitive to pollen.

"The more seriously allergic people should be advised to stay indoors as much as possible," the clinic wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Here we go...Allergy Alert for Cedar Pollen! Severe symptoms may be expected in pollen-sensitive individuals. The more seriously allergic people should be advised to stay indoors as much as possible. #okallergyreport pic.twitter.com/G0sIqZFSBR — OAAC (@okallergyasthma) December 27, 2021

