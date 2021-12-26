Jenks 6th grader pushes for others to help stop climate change

JENKS, Okla — One Jenks East Intermediate Student has big ambitions for the change that she wants to see and it's all thanks to a school project.

A 6th grade class at Jenks East Intermediate was instructed to do a project on an interest of theirs that was new to them or one they have not been involved with before.

That's when Nyla Tripathy chose climate change and created her non-profit known as The Climate Crew.

Tripathy said she chose this topic because she see can see how global warming is affecting the world we live in and she wants to do what she can to help stop it.

“I want to start recycling more. I want to plant trees around our school, around the highways where gas emissions are high and just in my own backyard maybe", Tripathy said.

She even has her classmates on board, she told 2 News they are recycling more and picking up trash on the playground.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --