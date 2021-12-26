Watch
Puppies left at convenience store adopted by Tulsa Police Officers

Tulsa Police Department
Posted at 4:20 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 17:24:14-05

TULSA, Okla — Saturday night an individual left a zipped duffle bag on the counter of a QuikTrip.

Police were notified of the situation and responded to the convenience store.

When they opened the duffle bag they were greeted by 5 puppies.

Four of the officers that responded immediately adopted four of the puppies, the 5th puppy was adopted by a QuikTrip employee.

Tulsa Police advised if you are looking for a pet to adopt don't shop, there are a lot of rescues and shelters that are over capacity.

