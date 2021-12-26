Puppies left at convenience store adopted by Tulsa Police Officers

TULSA, Okla — Saturday night an individual left a zipped duffle bag on the counter of a QuikTrip.
Police were notified of the situation and responded to the convenience store.
When they opened the duffle bag they were greeted by 5 puppies.
Four of the officers that responded immediately adopted four of the puppies, the 5th puppy was adopted by a QuikTrip employee.
Tulsa Police advised if you are looking for a pet to adopt don't shop, there are a lot of rescues and shelters that are over capacity.
