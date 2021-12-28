Decopolis: Man steals dinosaur statue from Route 66 shop

TULSA, Okla. — A Route 66 souvenir shop is looking for its missing dinosaur.
Decopolis, located on 11th Street near Quincy Ave., says someone stole their Deinonychus statue on Sunday night.
The shop posted multiple videos to its Facebook page on Monday showing a man come by with a dog and some tools he used to remove the statue.
Anyone who sees the dinosaur statue is being asked to contact the shop.
