How to tell the difference between the FLU and COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. — With the Omicron variant surging across the country as the flu season kicks into gear, many at home may be wondering what those sniffles and sneezes might actually mean?

The differences between the two illnesses are slight and really may only be determined by a PCR COVID-19 test.

As of now, it appears Oklahoma may have a more normal flu season this year based on state numbers. According to the Oklahoma Dept. of Health, 174 people have been hospitalized for influenza since September 1; 28 of them in the past two to three weeks and two people have died

The CDC is warning this year’s flu virus could cause severe illness in the elderly and very young. Identifying the differences between COVID symptoms and flu symptoms are challenging, even for doctors.

Some of the shared symptoms are:

Fever, chills

Cough

Fatigue

Muscle pain, body aches

Headache

Vomiting and diarrhea

Two symptoms that uniquely identify COVID-19 are:

Shortness of breath and difficulty breathing…

Change in, or loss of taste or smell.

However, these symptoms vary from person-to-person. That’s why it is important to get tested. For a list of testing locations, CLICK HERE.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --