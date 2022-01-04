Three Tulsa schools suspend in-person learning Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Three Tulsa Public Schools sites are suspending in-person learning for at least one day, the school district announced Tuesday.

Students who attend Central Middle and High School, Rogers Middle and High School, and McLain High School will transition to distanced learning for their first day back for the spring semester on Jan. 4.

The district says the move to distanced learning is due to staff absences.

READ MORE: Tulsa Public Schools announces changes to COVID-19 policies

All three sites will continue to provide breakfast and lunch meals to all their students.

All athletic events scheduled for today will continue as planned. Any students participating will have to provide their transportation.

