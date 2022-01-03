Oklahoma star freshman Caleb Williams enters transfer portal

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

"I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward," Williams wrote.

"Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process."

Brent Venables took over as head coach of the Sooners last month after former coach Lincoln Riley left for USC.

Williams entered the 2021-22 season as the backup to Heisman-hopeful Spencer Rattler before becoming the starter after his comeback win over Texas in Week 6.

He finished his freshman season with a 64.6 completion percentage, 1,916 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Williams also showed promise as a runner, rushing for 442 yards and six touchdowns in his 11 games with the Sooners.

Venables and OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione put out a joint statement on Monday following the announcement:

Statement from Joe Castiglione and Brent Venables on today’s announcement by Caleb Williams: pic.twitter.com/qGHlDqIDp2 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 3, 2022

