Tulsa teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with Kansas teen

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa teacher is facing charges for her relationship with a 13-year-old boy in Kansas.

Tulsa police arrested Christin Covel, a teacher at Edison Preparatory Schools, on Tuesday on complaints out of Sedgewick County, Kansas.

Covel is accused of having inappropriate relations with the boy while working at Mead Middle School in the Wichita Public School district.

Wichita police say the incidents happened between 2018 and 2019. Covel worked in the district from 2015 to 2020.

The school district sent a letter to parents Tuesday night to talk about the arrest and search for substitutes to cover Covel's classes.

