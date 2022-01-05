Tulsa-based Mazzio's introducing New York style pizza

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa-based pizza chain Mazzio's is introducing a New York style pizza for the new year.
“We’ve created this new pizza from the crust-up,” said Stuart Myers, vice president of Mazzio’s LLC.
“Our New York Style pizza is deliciously different and a real treat to eat.”
It features a New York-style sauce and East Coast cheese blend for a large pizza with up to two toppings for $8.99. It will be available for a limited time at participating locations.
Trending Stories:
- Saint Francis ER full as COVID cases surge
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Some Tulsa schools suspend in-person learning to start 2022
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Teen charged in shooting death of 13-year old at Tulsa apartment complex
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter