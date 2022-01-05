Watch
Tulsa-based Mazzio's introducing New York style pizza

Posted at 2:40 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 15:40:25-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa-based pizza chain Mazzio's is introducing a New York style pizza for the new year.

“We’ve created this new pizza from the crust-up,” said Stuart Myers, vice president of Mazzio’s LLC.

“Our New York Style pizza is deliciously different and a real treat to eat.”

It features a New York-style sauce and East Coast cheese blend for a large pizza with up to two toppings for $8.99. It will be available for a limited time at participating locations.

