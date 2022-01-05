Watch
Union Public Schools shifts to distance learning citing COVID surge

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools announced Wednesday it's shifting all students to distance learning starting Friday.

The district says the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers left them unable to safely staff the schools.

UPS says students will get devices sent home and Friday will count as an instructional day from home as students follow the distance learning schedule.

The district plans to evaluate Thursday if distance learning will be necessary for the following week.

Evening events are expected to go on as scheduled.

