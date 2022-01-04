Oklahoma COVID-19 outbreak surging into 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is carrying the late COVID-19 surge from 2021 into the new year, averaging 2,990 new cases per day as of Tuesday.

That 7-day rolling average is the highest it's been since the surge in cases from January 2021 before most Americans were eligible for the vaccines.

Tuesday's report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health included 4,110 new cases — bringing the number of active cases to nearly double the number of active cases from a week prior.

The 3-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state as of Tuesday is 1,015, including 32 pediatric hospitalizations.

The state health department included hospital capacity reports in which one outlines the number and percent of "Unoccupied Adult ICU" beds by region, and the other the number and percent of "Unoccupied Adult Inpatient Beds" by region.

The data is self-reported by hospitals and is subject to change on an hourly basis.

