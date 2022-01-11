Skiatook businesses rally for family of dispatcher who died from COVID complications

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Several Skiatook businesses are rallying together to raise money for the family of a local dispatcher who died from COVID-19 complications.

Heath Cox, a 911 dispatch supervisor, died early Christmas morning after 23 years of work for the city.

Stump Man is helping get money to Cox's family, donating $20 from every tree sold and planted from now until Jan. 15.

Here are the trees available for the fundraiser:

Autumn blaze maple 10ft

October Glory maple 10ft

Northern Red Oak 10ft

Shumard Oak 10ft

Pin Oak 10ft

The following businesses are also donating portions of their sales on Jan. 14:

Mac's Barbeque

Bulldog 100 Wood Fired Pizza

Skiatook Daylight Donuts

Charlie's Chicken

Taco Bueno

The Market on Main

Solid Rock Soap Company

Skiatook Pawn Shop

The Sausage Brothers

Boulevard Nutrition

G3 Sports cuts

SEAC a Touch of Class

DeClue Family Chiropractic

American Legion Thursday Burgers & More is also participating Jan. 13.

Ollie Pop Designs in Sperry will donate 10% of their sales from Jan. 12-13.

