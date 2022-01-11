Watch
Skiatook businesses rally for family of dispatcher who died from COVID complications

Posted at 3:23 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 16:23:37-05

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Several Skiatook businesses are rallying together to raise money for the family of a local dispatcher who died from COVID-19 complications.

Heath Cox, a 911 dispatch supervisor, died early Christmas morning after 23 years of work for the city.

Stump Man is helping get money to Cox's family, donating $20 from every tree sold and planted from now until Jan. 15.

Here are the trees available for the fundraiser:

  • Autumn blaze maple 10ft
  • October Glory maple 10ft
  • Northern Red Oak 10ft
  • Shumard Oak 10ft
  • Pin Oak 10ft

The following businesses are also donating portions of their sales on Jan. 14:

  • Mac's Barbeque
  • Bulldog 100 Wood Fired Pizza
  • Skiatook Daylight Donuts
  • Charlie's Chicken
  • Taco Bueno
  • The Market on Main
  • Solid Rock Soap Company
  • Skiatook Pawn Shop
  • The Sausage Brothers
  • Boulevard Nutrition
  • G3 Sports cuts
  • SEAC a Touch of Class
  • DeClue Family Chiropractic

American Legion Thursday Burgers & More is also participating Jan. 13.

Ollie Pop Designs in Sperry will donate 10% of their sales from Jan. 12-13.

