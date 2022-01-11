Skiatook businesses rally for family of dispatcher who died from COVID complications

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Several Skiatook businesses are rallying together to raise money for the family of a local dispatcher who died from COVID-19 complications.
Heath Cox, a 911 dispatch supervisor, died early Christmas morning after 23 years of work for the city.
Stump Man is helping get money to Cox's family, donating $20 from every tree sold and planted from now until Jan. 15.
Here are the trees available for the fundraiser:
- Autumn blaze maple 10ft
- October Glory maple 10ft
- Northern Red Oak 10ft
- Shumard Oak 10ft
- Pin Oak 10ft
The following businesses are also donating portions of their sales on Jan. 14:
- Mac's Barbeque
- Bulldog 100 Wood Fired Pizza
- Skiatook Daylight Donuts
- Charlie's Chicken
- Taco Bueno
- The Market on Main
- Solid Rock Soap Company
- Skiatook Pawn Shop
- The Sausage Brothers
- Boulevard Nutrition
- G3 Sports cuts
- SEAC a Touch of Class
- DeClue Family Chiropractic
American Legion Thursday Burgers & More is also participating Jan. 13.
Ollie Pop Designs in Sperry will donate 10% of their sales from Jan. 12-13.
Trending Stories:
- Union Public Schools shifts to distance learning citing COVID surge
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Tulsa-based Mazzio's introducing New York style pizza
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Agent: Late TV icon Betty White died of natural causes
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter