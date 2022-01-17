Local pastor faces backlash after rubbing spit on man's face during sermon

TULSA, Okla. — A local church leader is facing major backlash on social media after a video went viral of the pastor smearing his spit on a man's face during a sermon over the weekend.

Pastor Michael Todd of Transformation Church was giving a Sunday sermon about how "receiving God's vision can be nasty."

The video shows Todd and a man standing on stage while Todd discusses trusting God and his vision, even when it's not the most pleasant. He would then spit in his hand before rubbing it on the man's face.

The moment caught many off-guard and gasps can be heard from those who attended the church service in person.

Videos from the sermon soon went viral by garnering thousands of comments and views all over social media. Many have criticized the move due to the ongoing pandemic and recent omicron surge across the nation.

At this time, Transformation Church has not released a statement about the controversy.

People can watch the full sermon on the church's YouTube page.

