Woman dead after SUV hits ATV in north Tulsa

A woman is dead after a car collided with an ATV in north Tulsa on Monday. Jan. 17, 2022.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 12:48:53-05

TULSA, Okla. — A woman is dead after a car collided with an ATV in north Tulsa on Monday.

Tulsa police say a man and woman were riding an ATV at the corner of Latimer and North Main Street when the driver of an SUV didn't see them coming and hit them.

Police say the two ATV riders were taken to the hospital, and the woman later died. The man is in critical condition.

Investigators say neither of the ATV riders had helmets on and that speed could have played a factor.

Police say the driver of the SUV is cooperating with the investigation.

