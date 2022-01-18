Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to announce executive order to address teacher shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is planning to announce an executive order that is set to address the ongoing teacher shortage across the state on Tuesday.

As of Monday, Jan. 18, Oklahoma is averaging 10,642 new COVID-19 cases per day. The recent rise in cases has impacted many Oklahoma schools to switch to distance learning due to staff shortages.

Green Country schools like Broken Arrow, Muskogee, and Jenks are just some of the local districts impacted by the latest surge in omicron cases.

According to a statement from the governor's office, part of the new executive order will include new and creative initiatives to help Oklahoma schools suffering from ongoing staffing and teacher shortages, as well as prevent additional school closures.

Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, Oklahoma COO Steven Harpe, and State Chamber President and CEO Chad Warmington are also joining the governor for the announcement.

The announcement of the executive order is happening at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Blue Room at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City.

