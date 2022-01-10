Several Green Country school districts are moving to distance learning

OKLA — Several Green Country public school districts have made the decision to return to distance learning.

Muskogee 6th & 7th Grade Academy

Muskogee Public Schools announced the 6th and 7th grade academy at Ben Franklin will transition to virtual learning on Monday, January 10th, 2022.

The district said they made the choice to move to virtual learning due to lack of coverage of classes due to staff absences.

District officials will post updates on the Muskogee Public Schools website, they want to keep families informed regarding a return to in-person learning.

For more information, families should contact the main office at 918-684-3870.

Bixby West Intermediate 5th & 6th Grade

Bixby Public Schools released a statement detailing the return of distance learning for the students at Bixby West Intermediate in grades 5 and 6.

This is due to a rise in cases creating staff shortages.

All other sites/grades will remain in-person for the time being.

Union Public Schools

Union announced Sunday evening that students grade 9-12 would be moving to distance learning starting Monday, January 10th.

This includes students at Union High School and the Freshman Academy.

According to the district, Monday will count as an instructional day from home.

Students in grades K-8 will report to school as originally announced on Friday, January 7th.

This is due to a rise in cases creating staff shortages.

