Fight breaks out between Oral Roberts, North Dakota State after basketball game

Robert Franklin/AP
Oral Roberts players celebrate after beating Ohio State in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Posted at 6:24 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 07:24:42-05

TULSA, Okla. — A scuffle happened between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State after the Summit League game on Thursday.

The Bison ended the game with an 18-point win over the Golden Eagles at the Scheels Center in Fargo, N.D.

When the teams met in the handshake line following the game, Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills was seen yelling something at the North Dakota State coaches and players. It led to a scuffle between both teams.

They were eventually separated and left the floor.

Mills later issued a statement on Twitter apologizing:

I am very saddened about what transpired at the conclusion of our game tonight v NDSU. ORU nor NDSU want to be represented in a negative light. Dave Richman & I have spoken & I have the utmost respect for the Bison program. Congratulations to the Bison on a dominant performance.

The Summit League has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

North Dakota State won the game 77-59. This marks Oral Roberts' ninth loss of the season so far.

