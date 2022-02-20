Community led benefit concert for Burn Co.

TULSA, Okla — Burn Co. Barbecue in Tulsa caught fire on Wednesday, February 16th destroying the building.

To help Burn Co. and Farm Bar, which also suffered damage from the fire, nearby businesses are raising funds to help the two company's recoup lost wages.

The co-owner of Mercury Lounge, Bobby Orcutt, told 2 News they were at capacity five minutes after opening the doors at noon.

The Mercury Lounge is hosting a benefit concert that runs until 9:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The show is free but they are taking donations at the door.

Orcutt said the amount of support from the community has been amazing and exceeded his expectations.

“I’ve know those guys as long as they’ve been in business it’s it’s really there’s a lot a heart that’s going into this it’s not just about like oh we want to do good we want to feel good it’s it’s really like you know there are things that make Tulsa, Tulsa Burn Co barbecue", Orcutt said.

A running total of how much has been raised is still in the works, but his goal is to raise enough to provide a portion of the wages for a few weeks for the staff at both businesses.

If he had to put a number on it, Orcutt hopes to raise at least four thousand dollars.

