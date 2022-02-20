Watch
Arkansas man arrested for firing weapon at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Posted at 8:23 PM, Feb 19, 2022
CATOOSA, Okla — Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a 35-year-old male from Arkansas went to the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel.

David Temple brandished a firearm and began shooting at the golf course and a panel van in the parking lot.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the shots fired.

Temple was in possession of cocaine and hallucinogenic drugs, police said he seemed to be under the influence at the time.

Authorities seized a rifle, two handguns, and an AR-15.

The Communications Director for Hard Rock Casino and Hotel confirmed that this was a single incident.

With the combined effort of Hard Rock security and the Catoosa Police Department, Temple was arrested without incident.

