Arkansas man arrested for firing weapon at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

CATOOSA, Okla — Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a 35-year-old male from Arkansas went to the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel.
David Temple brandished a firearm and began shooting at the golf course and a panel van in the parking lot.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the shots fired.
Temple was in possession of cocaine and hallucinogenic drugs, police said he seemed to be under the influence at the time.
Authorities seized a rifle, two handguns, and an AR-15.
The Communications Director for Hard Rock Casino and Hotel confirmed that this was a single incident.
With the combined effort of Hard Rock security and the Catoosa Police Department, Temple was arrested without incident.
