Everything you need to know about the Bob Dylan Center

The countdown begins — the Bob Dylan Center is getting ready to open in the coming weeks.

The center's official grand opening is taking place in the Tulsa Arts District on May 10.

It will house The Bob Dylan Archive, featuring more than 100,000 items spanning Dylan's career. The collection will feature:

Handwritten manuscripts, notebooks, and correspondence

Films, videos, photographs, and artwork

Memorabilia

Unreleased studio and concert recordings

And many more items



While the center will be featured with a permanent exhibit on the life and work of Bob Dylan, it will also offer additional exhibits, public programs, performances, lectures, and publications for the public to enjoy.

The Bob Dylan Center going to be just southeast of the Woody Guthrie Center in downtown Tulsa. In 2016, Dylan cited the Woody Guthrie Center as one reason he chose Tulsa for his archives.

“I’m glad that my archives, which have been collected all these years, have finally found a home and are to be included with the works of Woody Guthrie and especially alongside all the valuable artifacts from the Native American Nations. To me, it makes a lot of sense and it’s a great honor," Dylan said at the time of the announcement.

The Bob Dylan Center is located at 116 East Reconciliation Way in Tulsa.

