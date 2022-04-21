James Cannon steps down as team president for FC Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa announced Thursday that Team President James Cannon is stepping away from his position with the club.

The club says it will evaluate its leadership structure while Chief Business Officer Michael Schetzel works with ownership on the organization's next steps.

“My family and I have truly loved these last three years in Tulsa," Cannon said in a statement released by the club. "I’m incredibly proud of what our staff has built at FC Tulsa and know that our club’s success will only continue to reach greater heights. To all of our fans, partners and the city of Tulsa, Thank You for welcoming my family with open arms and sharing my vision of this team being For Tulsa. It has been a privilege to lead this franchise into a new era, and I leave knowing FC Tulsa is in good hands. We will always be fans of FC Tulsa.”

