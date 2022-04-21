Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Charges added for two men accused in Broken Arrow double homicide

Broken Arrow Police at Haikey Creek Park
Brady Halblieb, KJRH
Broken Arrow Police at Haikey Creek Park
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 14:17:29-04

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A federal grand jury indictment released Thursday added another charge to the long list of counts against two men accused in a Broken Arrow double homicide.

Denim Lee Blount and Hunter Lee Hobbs are accused in the killings of Caleb Vaughn Collier and Kelly Ray Olen John Landsaw-Davis in a May 13 shooting that was part of a string of crimes the two are charged with.

An indictment announced Thursday added a count for both men for Obstruction of Justice by Killing a Victim. The indictment says Blount and Hobbs killed Collier and Landsaw-Davis to prevent them from going to the police about the robbery they're now charged with.

Here is the full list of counts against Blount and Hobbs:

  • Conspiracy to Carry, Use, and Brandish a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (Counts 1 and 4)
  • Attempted Carjacking (Count 2)
  • Carrying, Using, Brandishing, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (Count 3)
  • Robbery in Indian Country (Count 5)
  • Felony Murder in Indian Country (Count 6)
  • Causing Death by Carrying, Using, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (Count 7)
  • Obstruction of Justice by Killing a Victim (Count 8).

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7