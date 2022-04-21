Charges added for two men accused in Broken Arrow double homicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A federal grand jury indictment released Thursday added another charge to the long list of counts against two men accused in a Broken Arrow double homicide.
Denim Lee Blount and Hunter Lee Hobbs are accused in the killings of Caleb Vaughn Collier and Kelly Ray Olen John Landsaw-Davis in a May 13 shooting that was part of a string of crimes the two are charged with.
An indictment announced Thursday added a count for both men for Obstruction of Justice by Killing a Victim. The indictment says Blount and Hobbs killed Collier and Landsaw-Davis to prevent them from going to the police about the robbery they're now charged with.
Here is the full list of counts against Blount and Hobbs:
- Conspiracy to Carry, Use, and Brandish a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (Counts 1 and 4)
- Attempted Carjacking (Count 2)
- Carrying, Using, Brandishing, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (Count 3)
- Robbery in Indian Country (Count 5)
- Felony Murder in Indian Country (Count 6)
- Causing Death by Carrying, Using, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (Count 7)
- Obstruction of Justice by Killing a Victim (Count 8).
