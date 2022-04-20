Body found along Arkansas River; second person found dead in two days

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after finding a second person dead along the Arkansas River.
Investigators say a fisherman found the man dead near 71st Street and Riverside around 4 p.m.
Firefighters found a person dead in the water near 51st Street and Riverside around the same time on Tuesday.
Police haven't said that the deaths have any connection.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
