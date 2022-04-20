Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body found along Arkansas River; second person found dead in two days

Body found along Arkansas River
2 News Oklahoma
Tulsa police investigate after a person's body was found along the Arkansas River in south Tulsa. April 20, 2022.
Body found along Arkansas River
Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 18:32:52-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after finding a second person dead along the Arkansas River.

Investigators say a fisherman found the man dead near 71st Street and Riverside around 4 p.m.

Firefighters found a person dead in the water near 51st Street and Riverside around the same time on Tuesday.

Police haven't said that the deaths have any connection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7