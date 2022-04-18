Tulsa police seize woman's recently bought car after they told her it was stolen

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman says police seized her car just weeks after she bought it saying it had been stolen. She bought it from a used car dealership in Tulsa.

Last month, Lisa Miller says she was cooking breakfast for her grandchildren when police knocked on her door to tell her the car she had recently purchased was a stolen car. Police told her the vehicle had been reported stolen and it had to return it to its original owner.

“I told them no. I don’t have a stolen vehicle in my yard, just purchased this vehicle,” Miller said.

Miller used her tax refund check to purchase a Denali SUV from the Hiz and Herz used-car dealership on east Apache. She still has the receipt.

Tulsa Police tells 2 News, sometimes small dealerships will unknowingly purchase a stolen vehicle and then resell it .

“You then have a good samaritan, go and purchase a car, thinking it’s legit and legal, and then come back to find the car is stolen. The car is then taken from them because it has to be returned to the lawful owner,” Lt. Calhoun said.

Small dealerships are not required to verify if the car is stolen but Lt. Calhoun says it's good business practice. One way you can protect yourself is by checking the vin number with the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

“Oftentimes, the dealership may not have any knowledge that the car is actually stolen,” Lt. Calhoun said.

2 News reached out to the dealership and they say they are also victims. Miller says she doesn't have the money to buy another car right now and is stuck with the replacement.

To learn more about the National Insurance Crime Bureau, CLICK HERE.

