Mask changes for public transportation in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A federal judge in Florida has overturned the Biden administration's mask mandate for public transit starting on Monday.

At airports across the country, some travelers are ripping their masks off after hearing the news while others saying they won't be unmasking anytime soon.

While the ruling is reviewed, TSA and a growing list of U.S. airlines, as well as other transit organizations, say they won't enforce the rule.

It's important to note — local governments and travel organizations can still enforce their own regulations. The CDC is still recommending travelers stay masked up.

Here in Tulsa, the changes are coming down as well.

Tulsa International Airport released a Facebook post on Monday saying:

Per the U.S. District Court ruling today, face masks are no longer required at Tulsa International Airport. We will provide more information from TSA and the CDC as it becomes available.

Uber is also ditching the masks and updating its front seat policy. As of Tuesday morning, Tulsa Transit and Lyft haven't updated their websites regarding the ruling.

