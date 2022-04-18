Law enforcement kills bow-and-arrow-wielding man near Vinita

VINITA, Okla. — An investigation is underway Monday after law enforcement officers shot and killed a man near Vinita.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released details a few hours after the shooting that happened at a home near South 4400 Road and Route 66.

OSBI says Vinita police and Craig County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call about a large chunk of concrete on the railroad tracks on 4400 Road. Law enforcement followed tracks from the area to a nearby home where they heard Guy Walker "making ruckus" going in and out of his house.

2 News Oklahoma An investigation is underway Monday after law enforcement officers shot and killed a man at a home south of Vinita. April 18, 2022.

Walker reportedly pulled out a bow and arrow when law enforcement came near him. Officers asked him to put it down but OSBI says he refused and waved it around in a "threatening manner."

A deputy and an officer shot and killed Walker. There weren't any other injuries.

OSBI will investigate the shooting and the district attorney's office will determine whether or not to file charges.

